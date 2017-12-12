Conference de presse Notre monde n’est pas à vendre

Our World is Not For Sale OMC Buenos Aires

Conference de presse Our World is not for sale OWINFS.
Buenos Aires dimanche 10 decembre

avec
Deborah James OWINFS,
et Sachin Kumar Jain, Right to Food Campaign India

Marita Gonzalez, Argentinian General Confederation of Workers
Sylvester Bagooro, Thierd World Network-Africa Gahna

Adam Wolfendon, Pacific Network on Globalisation
Beatriz Busaniche, Via libre Argentina

Maruf Barkat Coast Trust, Bangladesh
Isolda Agazzi, Alliance Sud, Switzerland

